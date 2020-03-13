Stephen Colbert’s ‘Tooning Out The News’ Animated Variety News Series Halts Production, Delays Launch As Coronavirus Spreads

CBS All Access has delayed Monday’s launch and temporarily postponed production of Tooning Out the News, its daily animated variety show, executive produced by Stephen Colbert, amid the growing coronavirus threat.

In a statement, the network says it has made the decision “out of an abundance of caution,” adding “The welfare of our teams is of utmost importance and we will continue to monitor the situation, informed by health experts and government officials.”

The series hails from The Late Show host Colbert and Chris Licht, showrunner of the late-night talk show and Our Cartoon President co-creators RJ Fried and Tim Luecke. The series, which is produced by CBS Television Studios, will feature short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode that includes a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.