Stephen Colbert Films Surprise ‘Late Show’ Monologue From Bathtub; Trevor Noah Goes Italian In Response To Coronavirus Crisis

While late-night TV production has come to a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, we’re getting at a glimpse at how a couple late-night hosts are coping during the shutdown.

CBS’ Late Show host Stephen Colbert made a surprise appearance from his bathtub (yes, you read that correctly), where he filmed a monologue shown before Monday night’s repeat episode. “You’re watching a very special distancing edition of the Late Show, Colbert quipped, or as I now call it, The Lather Show with Scubbin’ Colbert, with guests Mr. Bubble and musical duo Head & Shoulders.”

Colbert also addressed the issue of social distancing. “The government is telling all of us to avoid human contact indefinitely. And on behalf of the socially anxious everywhere, let me just say, way ahead of you! I’ve been avoiding human contact since before it was cool,” Colbert said.

He also gave viewers some encouragement, acknowledging that it’s a “freaky, freaky time,” and “if you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing.” You can watch above.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah went Italian in his response to the shutdown. Noah took to his apartment balcony, where he opened up in song while practicing social distancing.