‘Station Eleven’: Nabhaan Rizwan & Philippine Velge Join HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nabhaan Rizwan (1917) and Philippine Velge (Ete ’85) are set as series regulars in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Rizwan will play Frank Chaudhary, a successful war correspondent, who is struggling with his own demons when the flu strikes.

Velge will portray Alexandra, a member of the Traveling Symphony too young to remember what the world was like before the Georgia Flu.

They join previously announced series regulars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot and Matilda Lawler.

Somerville also will serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell and Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades. Nate Matteson, Nick Cuse and David Nicksay will serve as co-EPs. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

Rizwan was most recently seen on the big screen in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning WWI drama 1917. His television credits include The Accident and Informer.

Upcoming, Velge will play Bec in the Old Vic, London’s production of 4000 Miles opposite Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins, this Spring. She also will play one of the three young leads in Francois Ozon’s anticipated feature Ete ’85. Velge is repped by Cordelia Keaney at Curtis Brown.