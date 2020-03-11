‘Station 19’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

Boosted by its closer ties with Grey’s Anatomy, spinoff series Station 19 has been renewed for a fourth season. The series, produced by ABC Studios, joins mothership Grey’s, which already has been renewed for next season as part of a multi-year pickup. Both series are executive produced/showrun by Grey’s veteran Krista Vernoff who took over Station 19 at the start of Season 3 and integrated the firefighter drama into a shared universe with Grey’s.

The Station 19 renewal follows the recent pickup for next season of The Good Doctor. With The Conners‘ renewal pending as the cast finalizes new deals, ABC has picked up all of its renewable scripted series for next season with the exception of drama A Million Little Things, which is the third highest rated ABC scripted series this season among adults 18-49 in Live+7 (departing Modern Family excluded), behind Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor and ahead of The Conners and Station 19.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make ’Station 19’ thrive this season,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

Station 19, which now serves as a lead-in for Grey’s and stages multiple crossover events a season with the venerable medical drama, ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 PM hour this season in total viewers and Adults 18-49. Its viewership is up +9% vs last season as Station 19 is on track to to deliver its most-watched season ever. After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, Station 19 averages 13.5 million Total Viewers and a 3.71 rating in Adults 18-49 this season.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.