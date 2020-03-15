Disney Drops ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Early On Digital Home Video

With much of the nation sitting at home waiting out the coronavirus, Disney made Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available for purchase a few days early.

The film was supposed to be released on Tuesday, March 17. Instead, the final Skywalker Saga became available late Friday, March 13, in most digital stores including Vudu, Apple TV and iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNow and Amazon. The title is available in HD and SD for $19.99 and in 4K Ultra HD for $24.99.

The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in December 2019. The film debuted to mix reactions from critics and longtime Star Wars fans, yet it raked in $1.07 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Home entertainment enthusiasts have something else to fill their time. As Deadline reported yesterday, Frozen 2 is getting an early release as well. Disney said Friday it would drop the film three months ahead of schedule in the U.S. and internationally on its Disney+ subscription streaming service.

It’s here! #Frozen2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus in the US. Coming to Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0bxRUYNPXg — Disney (@Disney) March 14, 2020

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was pleased to share the film earlier, noting that “the themes of perseverance and the importance of family are messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”