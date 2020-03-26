The Star Trek: Picard Podcast: Sir Patrick Stewart On Today’s Finale, Season 2, Mortality & “Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On”

The end of the 1st season of the Patrick Stewart-led series sees the knight of the realm back on our podcast, with some words from home

Editors note: The Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind CBS All Access’ series on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the 10-episode first season of the Patrick Stewart-led sci-fi drama. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and hosted by Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten.

“He has no idea where he is at, because he has no idea what the future now might hold for him,” Sir Patrick Stewart says of where the former Enterprise captain is at the end of the Star Trek: Picard Season 1 finale, which just dropped on CBS All Access. “Which is what I think makes the matter of Season 2 so exciting,” he adds on our podcast today of where things could go for Picard and his crew next.

With the 10-episode first season behind them, with thoughts for friends lost, some verse from the poet Horace, mortality and this time of coronavirus, listen here to Sir Patrick and Picard EP Akiva Goldsman on “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”:

No extended recaps, but helmed by Oscar winner Goldsman, the conclusion of the two-part Picard finale finds Jean-Luc revitalized and heading into the galaxy with Jeri Ryan, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Evan Evagora at the very end. How the 94-year old Starfleet Admiral got there in the Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman penned ender is, of course, as Picard and William Shakespeare say “such stuff as dreams are made on.”

Or as Sir Patrick says on this last podcast of the first season: “I decided, if ever there was a time to live, it was right now.”

As I said, take as listen, and then please join me in thanking the whole Picard team and everyone at CBS Studios, especially, Lauri Metrose, Jennifer Verti and Bonnie Kim. Also, a massive thanks to Sir Patrick, Akiva, Alex Kurtzman, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Jason Zimmerman, Kristen Beyer, Michael Chabon, Jonathan Del Arco, and Hanelle Culpepper for joining us on the podcast these past 10 weeks. And a big shout out to our amazing producer David Janove for all his great work.

Thanks for listening.

