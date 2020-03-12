Star Trek: Picard Podcast: Picking Up The ‘Broken Pieces’ & Shaking The Etch A Sketch

Nearing its season finale, the latest tale of the former Enterprise captain has finally pulled back the veil

Editors note: The Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind CBS All Access’ series on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the 10-episode first season of the Patrick Stewart-led sci-fi drama. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and hosted by Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten.

In a season that has looked to the past as well as the present, the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard takes things to a whole new level with ‘Broken Pieces.’

Now, we don’t do recaps on this podcast, but as Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard says in the Michael Chabon-penned episode that dropped earlier today on CBS All Access: “The windmills have turned out to be giants.”

Joining us once again on the podcast, showrunner Chabon and VFX Supervisor Jason Zimmerman help up pick up the broken pieces, so to speak. Listen here:

Going into the beginning of the two-part Picard season finale next week, this week’s Maja Vrvilo directed episode also sees another dramatic return of Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine to the series, among many revelations.

With legacy characters and the newly introduced characters like Michelle Hurd’s Raffi, Evan Evangora’s Elnor and Allison Pill’s Dr. Agnes Jurati and of course Isa Briones’ Soji, Chabon hints today at what we can expect in a second season of Picard from the ViacomCBS-owned streamer.

“We all feel looking ahead to Season Two, we don’t want it to feel like you watched all of Season 1, got attached to these characters, you got invested in what the relationships are or might be, then we’re just sort of like shaking the Etch A Sketch,” the EP and Pulitzer Prize winner teased.

So take a listen to today’s ‘Broken Pieces’ Picard podcast, then get ready for ‘Et in Arcadia, Part 1’ next week and some very special guests joining me.

Subscribe to the Star Trek Picard Podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify