NBC Sets Audition Cities For StandUp NBC Competition For Diverse Comedians

StandUp NBC Competition has announced Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City and Dallas as the audition cities for its 17th annual nationwide search for stand-up comedians of diverse backgrounds.

Last year, Franqi French and Rene Vaca won the competition, making it the first time in the program’s 16-year history that two winners have been chosen in a single year.. Notable StandUp NBC alumni include Tone Bell (Little), Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Amanda Seales (Insecure) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show).

If you cannot make it to any of the audition cities this year, NBC will accept online video submissions. Comedians can submit a recent two-minute performance in lieu of attending the first round open call.

Each city will host a first-round open call (with the exception of Chicago), call backs, and a semi-finalist showcase where French and Vaca are set to headline.

The winner of StandUp NBC receives a talent holding deal with NBCUniversal and a headlining spot at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) annual convention that is attended by talent bookers from across the country.

The dates for the five-city tour are below.

Chicago

  • Online Submission Window: March 27 – April 19 (Only accepting online submissions in Chicago)
  • Semi-finalist Showcase: June 14

Los Angeles (Oxnard)

Atlanta

New York City

Dallas

 

