Stampede Ventures Taps Jonathan Berg As Production President

Former Warner Bros exec and Vertigo Entertainment partner Jonathan Berg has been hired as President of Production at Stampede Ventures, tasked with overseeing day-to-day development and film production at the company run by Greg Silverman and Gideon Yu.

The move reunites Silverman and Berg, who worked together at Warner Bros. Silverman was president of the studio and Berg was SVP for 10 years, rising to co-president of production and co-head of DC Films. Pics during that stretch included The Blind Side, the Sherlock Holmes movies, Argo, The Dark Knight and American Sniper.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Jon to Stampede Ventures,” Silverman said Friday. “He has exceptional taste and relationships and is a phenomenal human. Jon and I shared many successes over the years and all of my fellow Stampeders and I are very, very lucky to have him on board as we continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”

Berg, whose executive producer credits at Vertigo included Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Justice League, will now oversee the day-to-day development and production of Stampede’s film slate. That pipeline includes Kelly Oxford’s Pink Skied Ahead, which was to premiere at this year’s SXSW.

Other project in the works include Newsflash with Chris Pine, Albert Hughes’ North Hollywood and Netflix’s animated Prince of Port Au Prince from Wyclef Jean.

“I really like what Gideon and Greg are building at Stampede Ventures,” Berg said. “I felt like Greg and I needed to get the band back together.”