Brillstein’s Stacy O’Neil & Management 360’s Nicole King Exit To Launch Linden Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Brillstein Entertainment Partners vet Stacy O’Neil and Management 360 vet Nicole King are leaving those companies to join forces and launch the new management/production venture Linden Entertainment. The company will start with Los Angeles and New York outposts, and they part their respective former companies amicably, I am told. While the pieces are still falling into place, principals O’Neil and King expect to start off with a strong list of longtime clients. They will lean into managing, producing, branding and launching new talent.

At BEP, O’Neil has been longtime manager of Vin Diesel and helped him architect his Universal-based banner One Race Films, a film shingle that has been heavily involved with the Fast & Furious films, and the Chronicles of Riddick, Pitch Black, xXx and the upcoming Bloodshot. She has also been longtime manager of 6-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, recently making a production deal for Adams at HBO for her Bond Group Entertainment banner. Other high profile clients include Michelle Williams, the four-time Oscar nominated actress who just produced the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, Beanie Feldstein, Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Langford, Haley Bennett, Scott Caan and Jenny Slate. O’Neil moved from Hollywood to launch BEP’s New York offices in 2009 and she will head up the New York office for Linden Entertainment.

As for King, she will run the LA office. King has a strong knack for breaking talent and helping create brand opportunities. She has for over 20 years repped Jennifer Garner and helped her broaden from actress into producing and an extensive endorsement career that most recently included her first business venture as co-founder of Unce Upon A Farm, a baby food company. At 360, King co-managed with Chris Huvane actress Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Fosse/Verdon). King also reps Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Emmy-winning The Americans star Matthew Rhys, who’ll next produce and star in Perry Mason for HBO and just starred with Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Other longtime King clients include Giovanni Ribisi and Kat Dennings. King is producer on the upcoming Garner-starrer Yes Day, and is exec producer on the Hulu comedy Dollface with Dennings.

Deadline was unable to get a comment from BEP, but the partners at Management 360 wished King well: “Nicole has been an integral part of the 360 Family for 14 years. We will miss her but are confident we will work together in new ways as she settles into her new venture.”