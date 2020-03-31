Spring Premiere Dates As Networks Adjust Schedules Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Check back for updates … The 2019-20 TV season has been shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down all production, cut short current seasons and delayed new ones. Mandated to remain indoors, a larger-than-usual viewing public is turning to the small screen for entertainment and escapism amid the health crisis.

For those waiting for something new on those screens, here’s our annual list of spring premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 150 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between April 1 and May 31 in all dayparts. It does not include movies or specials.

Shows whose premieres have been delayed amid the COVID-19 crisis are compiled at the bottom of the post along with their original premiere dates, if they had been announced.

Related Story TV Shows That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

April 1:

Legends of the Wild (Discovery, new docuseries)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix, new documentary series)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix, new sketch comedy series)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Netflix, Season 2)

Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 4)

The Challenge: Total Madness (MTV, Season 35)

In the Cut (Bounce, Season 6)

The Mallorca Files (BritBox, U.S. premiere of British drama series)

Making Good (BYUtv, Season 2)

April 2:

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 6B)

Man with a Plan (CBS, Season 4)

Broke (CBS, new comedy series)

Mental Samurai (Fox, Season 2)

Siren (Freeform, Season 3)

The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo, Season 12)

Mysteries of the Deep (Science Channel, new documentary series)

Cursed Films (Shudder, new documentary series)

April 3:

Tales from the Loop (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Future Man (Hulu, Season 3; final season)

Home Before Dark (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Money Heist (Netflix, Season 4)

Dishing with Julia Child (PBS, new cooking series)

April 4:

DuckTales (Disney XD, Season 3)

April 5:

Atlanta’s Murdered and Missing (HBO, new documentary series)

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen, new docuseries)

World on Fire (PBS, new drama series)

The Windermere Children (PBS, new drama series)

Skindigineous (PBS, Season 2)

Forbidden History (Science Channel, Season 6)

April 6:

Reel South (PBS, Season 5)

Death in Paradise (PBS, Season 9)

Father Brown (PBS, Season 8)

Ollie’s Pack (Nickelodeon, new animated kids series)

Master Minds (Game Show Network, new game series)

All the Feels (Quibi, new daily shortform animal-focused series)

&Music (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Around the World (Quibi, new daily shortform current-events series)

Close Up (Quibi, new daily shortform culture series)

Chrissy’s Court (Quibi, new shortform courtroom series)

The Daily Chill (Quibi, new daily shortform series)

Dishmantled (Quibi, new shortform competition series)

Evening Report (Quibi, new daily shortform current-events series)

Fashion’s a Drag (Quibi, new daily shortform fashion series)

Fierce Queens (Quibi, new shortform nature documentary series)

Flipped (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

For the Cultura (Quibi, new daily shortform Latinx culture series)

Fresh Daily (Quibi, new daily shortform movies-focused series)

Gayme Show! (Quibi, new shortform game series)

Gone Mental with Lior (Quibi, new shortform game series)

Hot Off the Mic (Quibi, new daily shortform comedy-focused series)

I Promise (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Late Night’s Late Night (Quibi, new daily shortform recap series)

Memory Hole (Quibi, new shortform pop culture series)

Morning Report (Quibi, new daily shortform current-events series)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

Murder House Flip (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

NewsDay (Quibi, new daily shortform Canadian news series)

NewsNight (Quibi, new daily shortform Canadian news series)

NightGowns (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

The Nod with Brittany & Eric (Quibi, new daily shortform talk series)

No Filter (Quibi, new twice-daily shortform sports series)

Pop5 (Quibi, new daily shortform music-focused series)

Prodigy (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Pulso News (Quibi, new daily shortform Spanish-language news series)

Punk’d (Quibi, new shortform prank series reboot)

The Rachel Hollis Show (Quibi, new daily shortform motivation series)

The Replay (Quibi, new daily shortform sports series)

Run This City (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Saturday Report (Quibi, new shortform current-events series)

The Sauce (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Sexology with Shan Boodram (Quibi, new daily shortform talk series)

Shape of Pasta (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Singled Out (Quibi, new shortform game series revival)

60 in 6 (Quibi, new daily shortform newsmagazine series)

Skrrt witrh Offset (Quibi, new shortform talk series)

Speedrun (Quibi, new daily shortform gaming-focused series)

Sunday Report (Quibi, new shortform current-events series)

Survive (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

Thanks a Million (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Trailers (Quibi, new daily shortform trailers series)

Untitled TSN Sports Show (Quibi, new daily shortform sports series)

Weather Today (Quibi, new daily shortform weather series)

When the Streetlights Go On (Quibi, new movie in chapters)

You Ain’t Got These (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Deadwater Fell (Acorn, new miniseries)

Studio C (BYUtv, Season 11; moved from March 16)

Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ (BYUtv, new comedy competition series)

April 7:

The Last O.G. (TBS, Season 3)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access, new animated comedy series; moved from March 16)

Pointless (BritBox, Season 23)

April 8:

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC, new game show revival)

Ghost Hunters (A&E, Season 2)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (A&E, new docuseries)

The Circle France (Netflix, new French competition series)

The Gene: An Intimate History (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Liar (SundanceTV, Season 2)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv, new docuseries)

April 9:

The Good Fight (CBS All Access, Season 4)

Total Bellas (E!, Season 5)

Families of the Mafia (MTV, new docuseries)

April 10:

Brews Brothers (Netflix, new comedy series)

Selling the Big Easy (HGTV, new docuseries)

April 11:

Alaska Animal Rescue (National Geographic, new docuseries)

April 12:

Killing Eve (BBC America, Season 3; moved from April 26)

Insecure (HBO, Season 4)

Run (HBO, new comedy series)

Belgravia (Epix, new drama series)

The Good Road (PBS, new docuseries)

ID Breaking Now (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries)

April 13:

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC, new drama series; moved from April 6)

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (ABC, new competition series)

Songland (NBC, Season 2)

Paradise Lost (Spectrum Originals, new drama series)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV, new docuseries)

Good Eats: Reloaded (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

Botched (E!, Season 6B)

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1, Season 3)

Agua Donkeys (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

The Stranger (Quibi, new shortform drama series)

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi, new shortform drama series)

60 States of Fright (Quibi, new shortform anthology horror series)

Elba vs. Black (Quibi, new shortform competition series)

Fight Like a Girl (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

April 14:

Deadliest Catch (Discovery, Season 16)

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (Discovery, new docuseries)

One Day at a Time (Pop TV, Season 4; time slot premiere)

April 15:

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu, new drama limited series)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo, Season 10)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 2)

The Innocence Files (Netflix, new true-crime docuseries)

The Big Interview with Dan Rather (AXS TV, Season 8)

Deadly Recall (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

April 16:

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2, moved from May 28)

Fauda (Netflix, Season 3)

Barrett-Jackson Live (History/FYI, new season of auto auction series)

April 17:

Bosch (Amazon Prime, Season 6)

Home (Apple TV+, new documentary series)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix, new dating competition series)

April 18:

Paranormal 911 (Travel Channel, Season 2)

Jungle Animal Rescue (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

April 19:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Disney XD, Season 3)

Pacific Heartbeat (PBS, Season 9)

The Last DAnce (ESPN, new documentary series)

Dragnificent! (TLC, new docuseries)

Dragnificent: Behind the Queens (TLC Go, new companion talk series)

The Top Ten Revealed (AXS TV, Season 3)

Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar (AXS TV, Season 5)

April 20:

Dragnificent! (TLC, new docuseries; time slot premiere)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

Cooking with Cannabis (Netflix, new competition series)

Iron Sharpens Iron (Quibi, new shortform docuseries)

April 21:

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix, new improv comedy series)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E, new true-crime docuseries)

April 22:

Win the Wilderness (Netflix, new British competition series)

H20: The Molecule That Made Us (PBS, new drama series)

Ghost Nation (Travel Channel, Season 2)

April 23:

We’re Here (HBO, new docuseries)

Growing Up Hip Hop (WEtv, Season 15)

Sanctuary (Sundance Now; U.S. premiere of Swedish drama series)

April 24:

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

After Life (Netflix, Season 2)

April 25:

My Paranormal Nightmare (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

April 26:

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime, new drama series)

Vida (Starz, Season 3; final season)

Unorthodox (Netflix, new Yiddish-language drama limited series)

Uncensored (TV One, Season 3)

April 27:

I Know This Much Is True (HBO, new drama limited series)

Cup of Joe (Quibi, new shortform travelogue series)

Floored (Quibi, new shortform competition series)

April 29:

Normal People (Hulu. new drama series)

Extracurricular (Netflix, new drama series)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix, new cooking series)

Spy in the Wild (PBS, Season 2)

April 30:

Council of Dads (NBC, new drama series; time slot premiere)

April TBA:

Normal People (Hulu, new drama series)

May 1:

Betty (HBO, new comedy series)

Hollywood (Netflix, new drama series)

Upload (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Trying (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, new animated kids series)

May 3:

Billions (Showtime, Season 5)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 5)

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo, Season 2)

May 4:

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart (Discovery, new cooking competition series)

Camp Getaway (Bravo, new docuseries)

Duff Takes the Cake (Food Network, Season 2)

May 5:

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo, Season 12)

May 6:

Archer (FXX, Season 11)

May 8:

Solar Opposites (Hulu, new animated comedy series)

The Eddy (Netflix, new drama series)

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery, Season 12; moved from April 1)

May 10:

The Undoing (HBO, new drama limited series)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic, Season 2)

May 11:

The Third Day (HBO, new drama limited series)

Trial by Media (Netflix, new docuseries)

May 12:

Stargirl (The CW, new drama series; moved from May 26)

A Confession (BritBox, U.S. premiere of British drama series)

Best Cake Wins (BYUtv, Season 3)

Step Up to the Plate (BYUtv, new cooking competition series)

Jeff’s Homemade Game Show (BYUtv, new game show series)

May 15:

The Great (Hulu, new comedy series)

BattleBots (Discovery, Season 3)

May 17:

Hightown (Starz, new drama series)

May 18:

The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 16)

May 20:

The 100 (The CW, Season 7; final season)

May 21:

Love Island (CBS, Season 2)

May 25:

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel, Season 3)

Quiz (AMC, new drama miniseries)

May 28:

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2)

May 29:

Ramy (Hulu, Season 2)

Central Park (Apple TV+, new animated comedy series)

May 31:

Snowpiercer (TNT, new drama series)

Laurel Canyon (Epix, new documentary miniseries)

TBA:

Homecoming (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

Frozen in Time (HGTV, new docuseries)

Delayed

Fargo (FX, Season 4; moved from April 19)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, new drama series; moved from April 12)

Outcry (Showtime, new documentary limited series)

Love Fraud (Showtime, new documentary limited series)



Shows eyed for midseason that remain undated:

The Great North (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Ultimate Tag (Fox, new competition series)

neXt (Fox, new drama series)

Filthy Rich (Fox, new drama series)

United We Fall (ABC, new comedy series)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 32)

The Orville (Hulu, Season 3; new network)

Love, Beth (Hulu, new comedy series)