Spotify’s Parcast Scores Ashley Flowers Series ‘Supernatural’

Best known for it’s chart-topping series Cults and Today In True Crime, the Spotify-owned Parcast has turned to the world of spirits with a new exclusive series Supernatural. Hosted by Ashley Flowers — whose hit Crime Junkies recently crossed 18 million downloads — and built on research into the occult by Parcast, the show will take a deep dive into the strange and surreal to explain some of the world’s most bizarre occurrences.

The new series arrives at a time when podcast consumption is exploding and players like HBO MAX with Callie Khouri and T Bone Burnett among those getting into the game.

Oren Rosenbaum at UTA represented Flowers and Matt Dysart handling for Parcast.

Check out the trailer for the new series here.