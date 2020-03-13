Sports And Tech Emmys Postponed Due To Coronavirus; June’s Daytime Emmys Still On For Now

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Friday that it is postponing the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards and 71st annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner, both of which had been scheduled for April.

The organization said it will look to move both events to a later date this year, and comes as a reaction to the growing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Sports Emmys were set for April 28 in the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Sports Emmy Award executive director Justine Gubar said the decision to postpone was “based on government guidance regarding events of 500 people or more during the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.”

The Technology & Engineering Emmys dinner was scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas as a kickoff to the National Association of Broadcasters’ NABShow 2020, which was canceled earlier this week. The plan is to reschedule the ceremony to correspond with NAB’s fall convention in New York.

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said the organization is still moving forward with the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 12-14 in Pasadena, and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards in September in New York.

“We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we make determinations around these other events based on day-to-day developments,” Sharp said.

“In every case, the health and safety of our event attendees and staff will remain our paramount concern. We are particularly grateful to and proud of the thousands of NATAS members across America’s local newsrooms who are doing the front-line work of informing the public in this time of anxiety, confusion, and ever-changing information.”