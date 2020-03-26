Sports Emmy Nominations: ESPN & Fox Lead The Field; ‘E:60’ Tops Programs – Full List

ESPN and Fox lead the league as nominations for the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards were unveiled today by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Sports Emmys ceremony originally was for April 28 in Manhattan but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NATAS has said the awards will be handed out later this year, but it has not set a date.

ESPN is the clubhouse leader as its nine networks including ABC combined for 58 nominations, with Fox running second with 48 total mentions among its five outlets. That’s twice the number for third-place NBC Sports Group (24), and CBS Sports is next with 20.

The ESPN documentary series E:60 leads all programs with 10 Sports Emmy nominations, followed by Fox’s Super Bowl LIV (seven) and five each for Fox nets’ 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, NFL on Fox, HBO’s 24/7 and ESPN’s SC Featured.

For the full list of nominations, click here. The list of noms by program is here and noms by network is here.

“Today we honor the talented professionals who through their work and creativity

inform and entertain the passionate fanbase that makes up the sports universe,” NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said. “The diverse set of nominees is nothing short of inspiring.”

As announced last month, pioneering sportscaster Lesley Visser is set as the first woman to receive the Sports Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award.