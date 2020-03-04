‘Spitting Image’: BritBox Hands Puppet Comedy Reboot Two Seasons As Debut UK Original

Spitting Image is returning after BritBox handed the puppet comedy reboot a two season order – its first original commission in the UK.

The SVOD service ordered the series from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon. It will air in the autumn with the second season to follow in 2021.

Development of the puppets is already underway with Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin all falling under the show’s gaze.

The reboot was first revealed by Deadline in November 2017. It is being overseen by Roger Law, co-creator of the original series, which ran for 18 series on ITV.

The show features puppet caricatures of celebrities and politicians and in the 1980s and early 1990s was famous for featuring the likes of Ronald Reagan, Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher. A U.S. pilot was produced by the Spitting Image team in 1986 for NBC — Spitting Image: Down and Out in the White House narrated by Only Fools and Horses star David Jason — but it was never picked up to series.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said, “We cannot wait to bring back Spitting Image. BritBox is the natural home for the sharpest satirical wit and craft in the UK industry. The timing couldn’t be better to present a new series on a new service with a uniquely British point of view.”

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV added, “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer, said, “I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do? The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation.”

“When Dominic Cummings finally gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do. We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry & Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian,” he added.

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, added, “With the world becoming an ever smaller place I am delighted BritBox have the ambition to keep the UK at the centre of international satire.”