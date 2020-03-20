‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Actor Offers Free Peter Parker Voice Messages To Quarantined Kids

Forget the cringeworthy Imagine sing-a-long, some celebrities are coming up with genuinely heartwarming ways to help people deal with the coronavirus crisis.

New Girl actor Jake Johnson, who voiced Peter B. Parker in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, is offering families stuck at home a free voice message from the web-slinger to lift their kids’ spirits.

Johnson posted on his Instagram that, because he has received so many DMs from families who are watching the movie while cooped up in their houses, he is opening up his email inbox to requests for personalized voice notes. Demand is likely to be high, you’d think, and he did apologize in advance to anyone who doesn’t get a response.

The actor added the #stayhome hashtag to his post, which many are using to spread awareness of the necessity of staying in to prevent the virus spread.

Here’s Johnson’s Instagram: