Many Southern California Museums Shutting Down For Coronavirus Protections, But Large Number Still Open

An umbrella-toting pedestrian walks past The Broad art museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Theaters, sporting events, nightclubs and events are closing throughout the nation, with many in Los Angeles and surrounding areas joining the effort to limit public exposure.

But some local institutions have not announced plans to close, and likely will remain open at least through the weekend to accommodate those brave enough or foolish enough to venture forth in search of enlightenment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked for cancellation of public gatherings of 250 or more people (of course, most supermarkets have seen many times that number).

So far, local museums and cultural institutions that have indicated they will close include The Broad (through at least March 31), the Getty Museum (closed until further notice), the Museum of Contemporary Art (closed until further notice), the Griffith Observatory, (closed until further notice), the Hammer Museum (closed until further notice), and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles (closed until further notice).

Also closing: The La Brea Tar Pits Museum (closed until further notice), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (closed until further notice), the Huntington Library (closing indoor spaces and art galleries, but outdoors gardens remain open), and the Orange County Museum of Art (closing until April 18).

Staying open (or delaying closing announcements) are the California Science Center, the Norton Simon Museum, USC Pacific Asia Museum, Bowers Museum of Orange County and the Skirball Cultural Center, West L.A.

As closings are subject to change, it’s advisable to call and confirm that a building is open before leaving home.