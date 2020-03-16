Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ Musical UK Shoot Shut Down For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s reimagining of the classic Cinderella fairytale is the latest high-profile production to pause shooting as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, crew were sent home from the project, which was based at the UK’s Pinewood Studios. The studio confirmed to us today that a two-week hiatus is planned. The shoot began lensing back in February.

Kay Cannon is directing the musical feature, which stars Camila Cabella as Cinderella, Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince, and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice. Missy Elliott, Pierce Brosnan, and Romesh Ranganathan are also in the cast, as is James Corden, whose Fulwell 73 banner is producing.

Film and TV production in the UK appeared to be holding out for as long as possible, but the dominoes began to fall in a major way today. On the TV side, we revealed that Netflix’s The Witcher became the first major UK show to halt production, followed swiftly by BBC series Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty.

Alongside the continued restrictions on public gatherings, which the UK government is expected to increase this week, the issue for film production is also the travel restrictions being imposed on a global basis. The U.S. extended its travel ban to include the UK and Ireland this weekend, while the UK has advised against citizens travelling stateside during the pandemic in all but essential circumstances. U.S. citizens remain free to travel between notes two countries but a nervousness over whether this will continue to be the case has seen many fly home from jobs in Europe.

Movies to have closed down on this side of the pond include the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, which is also on a two-week delay, and Fantastic Beasts 3.