Sony Puts Pause On ‘Uncharted’ Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Sony Pictures has put production of Uncharted on hold for six weeks as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are starring in the film adaptation (which was in the pre-production stage) based on the bestselling PlayStation action-adventure video game created by Naughty Dog. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle were also recently announced as part of the cast.

Earlier this year, the studio had to move fast in finding a replacement for director Travis Knight, who exited the film late last year, in order to complete the shoot before Holland had to pivot to the next installment of Spider-Man. Ruben Fleischer was eventually named as the new director but the film’s release date was still shifted by three months from December 18, 2020 release date to March 5, 2021.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penned the current draft of the screenplay. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment with Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

Other Sony film productions that have been put on hold include the Camila Cabella-led Cinderella reimagining, Kevin Hart’s The Man From Toronto, horror film Shrine from director Evan Spiliotopoulos, and the World War II drama The Nightingale, starring real-life sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.