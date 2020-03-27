Sony Pictures Television Moves LA Screenings Showcase Online Amid Coronavirus

Sony Pictures Television has become one of the first Hollywood studios to offer buyers a virtual experience to replace the LA Screenings, which were canceled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony is launching the Sony Pictures 2020 Screenings in May, during which it will showcase full episodes and trailers for upcoming shows and movies as part of what it is calling a “virtual and on-demand” event.

The studio will offer international buyers a taste of projects including Adrien Brody horror drama Chapelwaite, animated comedy Crossing Swords, Michael Chiklis action series Coyote and Leonardo, which stars Aiden Turner and Freddie Highmore.

Sony added that the online screenings will be complemented by local events in select markets, with details set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Keith Le Goy, Sony’s president of distribution and networks, said: “As we go through these unprecedented times, the value of great content in providing joy, laughter and escape to people around the world has perhaps never been greater. We – and our creators and talent – are proud to present our amazing content to our global customers.”

Sony organizes the LA Screenings alongside Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Last year, hot titles for foreign buyers at the showcase included the CBS Studios International-distributed Evil, Warner Bros’ Prodigal Son and Batwoman, and Disney’s Emergence.