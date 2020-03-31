Sony Postpones Release Dates For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, ‘Morbius’ And More Due To Coronavirus

There’s a whole lot of shuffling going on at Sony Pictures with their release slate. The new release dates are the result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Pictures) has been moved to March 5, 2021 from its original July 10 release date while the vampire Sony/Marvel collaboration Morbius (Columbia Pictures) will now be released on March 19, 2021 as opposed to its July 31 debut.

Tom Hanks World War II Pic Greyhound has been pushed to a TBD date from its original June 12 premiere while the Kevin Hart pic Fatherhood will now hit theaters on October 23 instead of January 15, 2021.

Deadline previously reported that Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Pictures) which will now debut on January 15, 2021 instead of August 7. While Uncharted (Columbia Pictures), which has delayed production and will now open on October 8, 2021 instead of March 5, 2021. Finally, an untitled Sony-Marvel pic has been moved to a TBD date instead of opening on October 8, 2021.