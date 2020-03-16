Sony Pictures Classics’ Release ‘The Climb’ Postponed In Wake Of NY & LA Theater Closures

Sony Pictures Classics’ bromance comedy The Climb, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, will not be opening this coming weekend in New York or Los Angeles as both cities’ respective mayors Bill de Blasio and Eric Garcetti have ordered a shut down of cinemas, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and gyms. Both announced that order late last night.

In New York, that ruling takes effect tomorrow at 9AM. LA’s ruling is in effect until March 31 for the time being, and doesn’t include smaller enclaves in Los Angeles County such as Santa Monica, Beverly Hill and Pasadena.

The Climb was set to open in two locations in NY and two in LA. With no wide entries until Easter weekend, specifically Dreamworks Animation/Universal’s Trolls World Tour, The Climb was the most prolific title hitting theaters this weekend. A future release date for the movie will be announced in the future.

The movie, directed by, co-written and starring Michael Angelo Covino, has a 91% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic follows Kyle and Mike, who are best friends and share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The film follows their enduring relationship across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage.