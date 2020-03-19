Sony Pictures Building Set To Reopen After Visitor Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Astaire building on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City will reopen Thursday after being closed “out of an abundance of caution” when the studio learned that a person who visited there two weeks ago tested positive for coronavirus.

A memo was circulated to all employees Wednesday saying that a person who attended a meeting at the Astaire building on March 3 later tested positive for COVID-19. It notes that the studio has “received no other reports of confirmed cases in the building.” Authorities say the virus has an incubation period of two days to two weeks.

The internal memo says the building is being deep cleaned “out of an abundance of caution.” Sony, Warner Bros and Paramount last week suspended their studios tours as part of general precautions taken to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the memo sent to the Sony staff that was acquired by Deadline:

We wanted to make you aware that we will be vacating the Astaire building for deep cleaning. We were notified today that an individual who had visited Astaire on March 3 has tested positive for COVID-19. Although the individual was in Astaire 14 days ago, we will be deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. We have received no other reports of confirmed cases in the building. The Astaire building will re-open on Thursday, March 19.

If you believe that you might have had exposure at the Astaire building on or around March 3, please refer to the current CDC guidelines.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.