Sony & Paramount Suspend Studio Tours As Coronavirus Precaution

Deadline has learned that both Sony and Paramount are stopping their studio tours until further notice.

We’re waiting to hear what Warner Bros. is officially doing with theirs but it’s plausible that they’ll follow suit given the fact that Universal Studios up the road from Burbank in Universal City, CA closing down for the month of March, starting March 14 and lasting until March 28.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority,” said a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood this afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14,” they added. “The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Earlier today, Disneyland announced they were shutting their gates for the month of March over coronavirus fears starting Saturday.