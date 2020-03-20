‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Dashing Into Homes On March 31 In Wake Of Exhibition Shutdown

Paramount’s hit winter feature Sonic the Hedgehog, which charted the best opening ever for a videogame movie at $100M WW, will be available for digital purchase on March 31, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and for rental on demand or disc on May 19.

The pic was part of the studio’s turnaround under 20th Century Fox boss Jim Gianopulos taking the reigns three years ago. To date, Sonic the Hedgehog has grossed $306.7M WW after five weeks in release. The film was initially moved off its November release date as fans of the SEGA videogame griped on social about the critter’s teeth in early trailers. Paramount and director Jeff Fowler answered their call, made the changes which resulted in Sonic grabbing a lot of gold at the B.O.

Sonic, is among the latest crop of theatrical releases heading into homes as theaters nationwide have closed out of safety during the coronavirus crisis, and as local and state governments have mandated. Other theatrical releases becoming available soon in the home include Onward, I Still Believe, The Way Back, Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, Trolls World Tour (on April 10), with Universal’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Focus Features’ Emma available for a 48-hour rental window as of today.