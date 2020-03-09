‘Some Like It Hot’ Musical Sets Chicago Pre-Broadway Engagement

The Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman stage musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot will make its pre-Broadway debut next March in Chicago, with, as previously announced, Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw directing and a book by The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez.

The limited engagement dates – March 2-April 4, 2021 – of the production were reported today by the Chicago Tribune. The pre-Broadway run is set for Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The adaptation of the 1959 Billy Wilder film from Shaiman and Wittman, who won a Tony for Hairspray, was first announced by the Shubert Organization and producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan in May 2018. Zadan died in August of that year.

The classic film comedy starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as jazz musicians who disguise themselves as members of a female band after witnessing a mob murder in Prohibition-era Chicago. In the film, Marilyn Monroe played the band’s singer Sugar.

Casting has not been announced for the stage production.