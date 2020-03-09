Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

AMC Entertainment Hires A Chief Strategy Officer, Seeks Alliances With Streaming Services Worldwide

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Brady Sets Hollywood Gameplan With Launch Of 199 Productions

Read the full story

‘Some Like It Hot’ Musical Sets Chicago Pre-Broadway Engagement

some like it hot 1959
Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, 'Some Like It Hot' (1959) Shutterstock

The Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman stage musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot will make its pre-Broadway debut next March in Chicago, with, as previously announced, Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw directing and a book by The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez.

The limited engagement dates – March 2-April 4, 2021 – of the production were reported today by the Chicago Tribune. The pre-Broadway run is set for Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The adaptation of the 1959 Billy Wilder film from Shaiman and Wittman, who won a Tony for Hairspray, was first announced by the Shubert Organization and producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan in May 2018. Zadan died in August of that year.

The classic film comedy starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as jazz musicians who disguise themselves as members of a female band after witnessing a mob murder in Prohibition-era Chicago. In the film, Marilyn Monroe played the band’s singer Sugar.

Casting has not been announced for the stage production.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad