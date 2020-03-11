Solstice Studios Hires Lionsgate Vet Mark W. McCoy As Head Of Post Production

EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios has tapped former Lionsgate executive Mark W. McCoy as Head of Post Production.

McCoy will report to Solstice’s Head of Physical Production Dana Belcastro.

During his 15 years at Lionsgate as a Post Production Executive and the last five years as SVP Feature Post Production, McCoy worked on more than 75 feature films including Oscar winner La La Land, cult favorite Warrior and The Hunger Games, John Wick and Now You See Me franchises. His career started as a producer at SyFy for the short film platform series Exposure.

McCoy’s first feature film at Solstice Studios will be Unhinged, starring Oscar Winner Russell Crowe, opening on Sept. 4. Solstice will also start production on Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller, Hypnotic, next month with Oscar winner Ben Affleck starring.

Solstice Studios, which will develop, finance, distribute pics stateside and sell titles internationally, plans to produce three-to-five movies a year in the $20M-80M budget range. Solstice also plans to co-finance or acquire another one to two movies per year for wide US distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.