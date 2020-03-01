SNL ‘Love Is Blind’ Parody Imagines A Quarantine Edition Thanks To Coronavirus

They say love is blind. It is also contagious.

In a parody of the popular Netflix show Love Is Blind, SNL examined a coronavirus edition of the show. The sketch was cut from the broadcast edition of SNL for time considerations, but is circulating on social media.

In the parody, titled Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition, contestants included 32-year-old Bethany (Heidi Gardner), a stay-at-home mother fresh off a cruise, along with Dirk (John Mulaney) and picture-taker Raquel (Ego Nwodim), who share a love of “exotic animal sandwiches” that include bats and rats.

The bonding eventually leads to a proposal, and when they meet, they are immediately fumigated.