Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Sherry Pie Disqualified For Alleged Catfishing Incident

Got A Tip? Tip Us

SNL: Daniel Craig Shows How He Developed His ‘Knives Out’ Accent And An Unusual Acting Stunt

Daniel Craig, who needed to lose his British accent for his role in Knives Out, brought along his personal vocal coach (Beck Bennett) to a rehearsal for the film, according to SNL.

After a few false starts that includes some pig-calling, and despite being from Maryland and drawing his knowledge of Southern accents from cartoon icon Foghorn Leghorn, coach Beck insists he can bring out just the right touch in Craig. Including the ability to do something unusual on command.

Watch the video above for details.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad