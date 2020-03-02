Showtime Names Puja Vohra EVP Marketing & Strategy, Garrett Wagner SVP Executive Creative Director

Showtime Networks is bolstering its marketing division, naming Puja Vohra as EVP Marketing and Strategy. Additionally, Garrett Wagner, who began his career at the premium pay cabler, is returning to serve as SVP, Executive Creative Director.

In her new role, Vohra will oversee the company’s renewed focus on performance-based marketing, managing areas such program marketing, media, promotions, digital strategy and social media, as well as a newly formed marketing strategy division. Wagner will have oversight of the company’s creative departments including video, print, design and digital creative.

“By restructuring our organization, we can build from strength, fortifying our legacy of creativity, innovation, and deep, insight-led understanding of our viewer,” said Michael Engleman, Chief Marketing Officer, to whom both Vohra and Wagner will report. “Puja and Garrett are best-in-class leaders in their space. Their skill and ingenuity will help us take Showtime to the next level as a consumer-first premium content company, prepared to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a fast-changing media landscape.”

Related Story 'Suits' Alum Rick Hoffman Joins 'Billions' As Recurring In Season 5

Vohra most recently served as CMO for BSE Global, where she directed all marketing, creative and digital efforts for BSE Global properties, including the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. Previously, she served as EVP Marketing and Digital for truTV, responsible for all on and off-air marketing campaigns for the network’s slate of programming, including the Emmy-nominated At Home with Amy Sedaris and Impractical Jokers. Vohra also served as SVP, Marketing at Oxygen Media, where she managed the network’s consumer and ad sales marketing teams, and held senior consumer and sales marketing roles at Bravo Media, with launches that included early seasons of Project Runway, Top Chef and The Real Housewives franchise. Prior to her time in the U.S., Puja held marketing roles at Seagram India and MTV India.

Most recently, Wagner served as Director of Global Creative Marketing for Netflix. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Content and Editorial for FX Networks, where he was responsible for a range of creative campaigns, from overall network branding efforts to award-winning series launches including Fargo, Pose and The Americans. Earlier in his career, Wagner was Vice President/Creative Director of Logo, where he launched the cultural phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race. He started his career at Showtime Networks, as a key member of the team that led the “No Limits” branding effort.