Showtime Offers Free 30-Day Trial To New Customers

ViacomCBS’ Showtime network announced that it will offer a 30-day free trial to new customers effective today. Viewers who sign up before May 3 can access the network’s original series, documentaries, specials and movies online via the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app, available on all supported devices. A major draw – subscribers can catch up on Homeland, which will continue to air new episodes of its final season through its series finale on April 26.

Many of the network’s streaming partners and traditional TV providers will also offer a 30-day free Showtime trial. As people hunker down and shelter in place during this coronavirus pandemic with screens and devices, content providers are moving more and more to draw them in.

Series also include Shameless, Billion, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, The L Word: Generation Q, The Chi, City On A Hill, Kidding, Work In Progress, Back To Life and On Becoming A God In Central Florida, along with limited series Escape At Dannemora and The Loudest Voice. Viewers will have access to docuseries including the upcoming premiere of Vice, the new season of The Trade and series Couples Therapy, documentary films including The Kingmaker and Pavarotti.

Showtime is currently available to subscribers via traditional pay-TV providers and as a stand-along streaming service through Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV, and watch on Showtime.com.