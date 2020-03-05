Showrunner Lara Olsen Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Showrunner Lara Olsen has signed with APA. Olsen served as showrunner on Netflix’s drama Spinning Out, starring Kaya Scodelario and January Jones as a daughter and mother struggling with the pressures of competitive figure skating and mental illness.

Olsen got her start writing for many years in half-hour comedy before transitioning into one-hour television. Her first show-running job was on 90210, helming the show for its final two seasons. From there, she pursued development opportunities and served as co-showrunner on CW’s Reign for its final season.

More recently, Olsen served as showrunner on the Netflix series Free Rein, and as co-executive producer on the CBS swashbuckling adventure Blood & Treasure. Her background includes work on Mixology, Life Unexpected, and Shondaland’s Private Practice, among other series.

With her former writing partner, Olsen also wrote and produced the CBS pilot NY-LON, based on the original series which aired on U.K.’s Channel 4. She is also represented by attorney Ryan Nord.