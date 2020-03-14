Showcase Cinemas Reduces Auditorium Capacities By 50% Across U.S. & UK Sites To Combat Coronavirus

Showcase Cinemas, the multiplex chain owned by National Amusements, has implemented social distancing measures across its sites in the U.S. and UK in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The company is reducing audience capacity by 50% in its auditoriums to allow for vacant space between seats, and has added additional supplies of hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas. It has also implemented a regime of cleaning public surfaces with antiviral cleaner multiple times per day, including seats and touch screens, and a staff education program related to Covid-19.

Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres also introduced similar social distancing measures yesterday.

Showcase is requiring staff to stay at home if they are showing flu symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Similarly, if a member of the public is presenting said symptoms, they will be “respectfully asked to leave the premises”.

“The health and safety of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are continuing to follow the most up-to-date advice from all specialist parties,” the company said in a statement.

Cinemas across Europe and Asia have shuttered as local authorities scramble to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. In the UK and U.S. they currently remain open, though the UK government is expected to introduce some form of limitation on public gatherings next week. In China, where the virus originated, there has been word this week that cinemas could begin to gradually re-open in the next month as confirmed cases begin to slow.