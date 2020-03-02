Shay Mitchell Of Hulu’s ‘Dollface’ Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Shay Mitchell of Hulu’s Dollface for representation in all areas. The agency will work to expand her brand across multiple areas including film, TV, podcasts, digital media and commercials.

Dollface, with Pretty Little Liars alum Mitchell starring opposite Kat Dennings, was renewed for a second season last month, with the streamer saying the series is one of its “best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement.”

Mitchell also co-created and will executive produce the mob drama pilot The Cleaning Lady for Fox.

A strong presence on social media, Mitchell has an Instagram following of nearly 30 million, and has produced various shows for her YouTube channel including global travel series Shaycation and Almost Ready, the latter a six-episode series she created to document her experiences as a first-time mother.

Mitchell created her own luggage line, Béis, and is a partner and investor in the exclusive food platform Off the Menu. She was recently named as the face of Cacharel’s latest “Yes I Am” perfume collection.

Mitchell continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment, Vision PR and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.