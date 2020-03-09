Sharon Osbourne’s F-Bomb Lands Piers Morgan’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ In Hot Water

A special Oscars edition of Piers Morgan’s UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain is to be investigated after Sharon Osbourne dropped an f-bomb live on air.

UK media regulator Ofcom is reviewing the show to determine whether it broke British broadcasting standards after Osbourne’s expletive was broadcast to the nation on February 10.

Good Morning Britain cut to the Vanity Fair party, but Osbourne did not realize her mic was still hot and she could be heard muttering “f**k” during a conversation in the make-shift studio at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Host Morgan immediately apologized. He said: “I’d just like to make an immediate, early apology for some profanity that may have been heard earlier.”

Jokingly, he added: “You’ll be unsurprised to hear that Sharon Osbourne, it took her, well it’s 27 minutes into the show, three minutes into Sharon Osbourne’s appearance on the program and we already have to issue a formal apology.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We are investigating whether this program broke our rules on offensive language.”