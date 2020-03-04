Shannyn Sossamon To Headline ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fox Drama Pilot

Shannyn Sossamon (Wayward Pines, Sleepy Hollow) has been cast as the the lead in The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s drama pilot based on the Argentinian series. Sossamon will play the title character in the project, from Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Kwok and directed by Michael Offer, The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart Filipina doctor, Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld as she starts playing the game by her own rules.

Kwok executive produces with Mitchell, Carter and Offer.

The Cleaning Lady is based on Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, which aired in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play. It was produced by Jaque Content, formerly known as Germina Films, exec produced by Paolo Suarez, written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing.

Sossamon, who is of Irish, French, Dutch, Hawaiian-Filipino, German and English descent, starred in the Blumhouse feature Sinister 2. This marks her return to Fox where she co-starred on Wayward Pines and Sleepy Hollow. She is repped by Buchwald and MPE.