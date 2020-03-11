Shannyn Sossamon Exits ‘The Cleaning Lady’; Lead Of Fox Drama Pilot Is Being Recast

EXCLUSIVE: Fox and Warner Bros. TV are recasting the lead of drama pilot The Cleaning Lady. The decision was made after the project’s table read, I hear.

Shannyn Sossamon, who originally had been cast in the title role, is leaving as the character is being tweaked. A search is underway for a replacement as The Cleaning Lady, based on the Argentinian series, is filming in New Mexico.

Recastings are an unfortunate but inevitable part of broadcast pilot season. Because of the compressed time frame and stiff competition from streaming, a large portion of the more prominent roles are being cast via straight offers without testing, so the table reads provide the first glimpse of the entire cast in character and their chemistry,

Last season, another Fox/WBTV drama pilot, Prodigal Son, recast its title role after the table read. The pilot went to series and became the top freshman show this season.

Written by Miranda Kwok and directed by Michael Offer, The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart Filipina doctor, Reyna Salonga (the role that is now being recast), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld as she starts playing the game by her own rules.

Kwok executive produces with Shay Mitchell, Melissa Carter and Offer.

