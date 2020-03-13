Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Pauses Production As Director Destin Daniel Cretton Self Isolates

Deadline has confirmed that Marvel’s Australian first-unit production of upcoming Asian superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has suspended production as director Destin Daniel Cretton is self isolating himself after the advise of a doctor. Second unit production of Shang-Chi continues. The film has been shooting in Australia since February.

While Cretton wasn’t reportedly feeling symptoms of the coronavirus, he opted to be tested as he has a newborn baby, and wanted to exercise extra caution. He is currently awaiting results of that test.

Below is a note that was supplied to the crew of Shang-Chi:

“As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.”

Shang-Chi stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are EPs. The movie is scheduled to open on Feb. 12, 2021.

In the Marvel comics, Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off to the outside world. The son is trained in the martial arts and develops unsurpassed skills. He is eventually introduced to the outside world to do his father’s bidding, and then has to come to grips with the fact his revered father might not be the humanitarian he has claimed to be.