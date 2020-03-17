‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Says “Social Distancing Is An Act Of Love…For Every Person”

More great news out of Australia today: In the wake of us learning that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the mend, out of the hospital, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton tested negative for the coronavirus.

The director of such movies as Just Mercy and Short Term 12 revealed the news on social, and in doing so had some moving things to say.

“During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins. But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening. People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive,” said Cretton.

“Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home. Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet,” he added.

The first unit production of Marvel/Disney’s Shang-Chi took a pause recently as Cretton went to self isolate himself after the advise of a doctor. As he explains in the post below, the filmmaker was “working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed, and because Nik and I have a newborn at home, I wanted to be as safe as possible.” Shang-Chi has been shooting in Australia since February.

The Marvel Asian superhero feature stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are EPs. Shang-Chi is scheduled to open on Feb. 12, 2021.