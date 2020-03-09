Senator Ted Cruz Self-Quarantines After Interacting With CPAC Attendee Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

As the world closely watches the spread of the coronavirus, everyone is taking precautions — including Senator Ted Cruz. He recently took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he recently shook hands with someone at CPAC who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruz said that the individual was showing symptoms and his interaction with the person consisted of a “brief conversation and a handshake”.

He has consulted with medical professionals in Houston and said, “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

He added, “The physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

As a precaution, he made the decision to stay at Texas home until 14 days have passed since the interaction.

The virus has left the world taking extreme caution when it comes to group settings, flying and interaction with others. As for Hollywood, productions have halted, premieres have been delayed and SXSW was canceled due to the outbreak.

ABC News recently reported that two more patients at the Life Care Center in Washington state have died of Covid-19. The latest victims were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, with the man dying Thursday and the woman on Friday.

All but two deaths have been associated with the nursing home in Washington state. Two deaths have occurred in Florida and another in California, bringing the total in the US to 21.