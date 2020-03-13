Sean Patrick Flanery & More Star In ‘Assault On VA-33’; Cleopatra Acquires ‘Skin Walker’; Tawny Newsome, Barry Rothbart Join ‘Vacation Friends’- Film Briefs

Sean Patrick Flanery (a Daytime Emmy award winner for Amazon’s drama series The Bay) is set to star alongside Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods), Weston Cage Coppola (Circus Kane), Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum) and Michael Jai White (Spawn) in Assault On VA-33, an indie action thriller directed by Christopher Ray. Written by Scott Thomas Reynolds, the plot centers on decorated veteran and PTSD sufferer, Jason Hill (Sean Patrick Flanery), who he meets his wife, Jennifer, for lunch at the Veteran’s Affairs hospital where she works. After Jennifer is called away for an emergency consultation with the head of US Military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the hospital and everyone in it are taken hostage by heavily armed terrorists. Jason becomes the last line of defense and must battle the terrorists and his own PTSD induced demons to save his wife, the General, the hospital’s staff and patients. Gina Holden, Rob Van Dam, Brittany Underwood, Max Adler, Richard Gabai and Gerald Webb co-star. DeIinstitutionalized LLC managing partners Gerald Webb and Christopher Ray are producing.

***

Cleopatra Entertainment has secured the North American rights to Skin Walker, a horror indie that is a tribute to the great European horror movies of the 1970s from first-time feature director Christian Neuman and producer Luxembourg/Belgium. Described as a mix of mixes gothic images, supernatural terror and psychological drama, the film stars Udo Kier (Andy Warhol’s Dracula), Jefferson Hall (Halloween) and Amber Anderson (In Darkness). Skin Walker will get a limited theatrical release in the U.S. late this summer, followed by a VOD and Home Entertainment DVD release in the fall. The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera and Tim Yasui with Ida Martins from the Media Luna New Films Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

Tawny Newsome, Barry Rothbart Shutterstock

Comedians Tawny Newsome (Nobodies, upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Barry Rothbart (Kidding, upcoming The Lovebirds) have been added to the supporting cast Hulu’s upcoming comedy Vacation Friends, starring John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, and Lil Rel Howery. Directed by Clay Tarver, the pic is about a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home. Newsome and Rothbart will play an unhappily married couple who are the main character Emily’s sister and brother-in-law. Todd Garner is producing the project through his Broken Road Productions label. The new casting additions are both repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Newsome is also a client of Artists First while Rothbart is with Mosaic.