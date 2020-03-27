SCTV’s Bob And Doug McKenzie Immortalized By New Edmonton Statue

Two of Canada’s greatest comedy heroes, Bob and Doug Mckenzie, are now the subjects of a life-size bronze statue unveiled in Edmonton this week.

The statue of SCTV’s brother duo appeared on 103 Street and 103 Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Edmonton Journal. The pair are holding open beer bottles. The statue is an effort by Edmonton sculptor Ritchie Velthuis, who joined with the nonprofit SCTV Monument Committee and Calgary’s Bronzart Casting to create the images.

The actors behind the McKenzies, Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas, were also involved. “The only thing that was stipulated is they wanted to be involved and have a voice,” said Velthuis in the Edmonton Journal. Bob and Doug McKenzie were dimwit brothers from the comedy sketch TV show SCTV, which aired from from 1976-1984. SCTV featured actors from Toronto’s Second City improv group and included Harold Ramis, John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. The show aired on NBC and won several Emmys. As for the McKenzies, they were the stars of the 1983 movie Strange Brew. See the trailer above.

Velthuis began working on the sculpture in 2017. Both actors depicted flew into Edmonton for the unveiling, but no ceremony was held because of COVID-19 concerns.