ScreenCraft To Host Virtual Screenwriting Summit Featuring Tony Gilroy, Alan Yang, Meg LeFauve And More

As Hollywood continues to navigate and rally during the COVID-19 pandemic, ScreenCraft is doing their part with a Virtual Screenwriting Summit set to take place on March 28. The donation-based online event is open to everyone and will feature an impressive roster of industry creatives including Tony Gilroy, Alan Yang, Meg LeFauve, Max Borenstein, Adam Kolbrenner, Wendy Calhoun, Stephany Folsom and David Rabinowitz.

“In uncertain times, we are comforted by stories, and the ScreenCraft Virtual Summit will be an opportunity to hear from storytellers who do it best,” said Katie Buckland, Writers Guild Foundation Executive Director. “We’re honored to be a nonprofit partner — any donations will help us bounce back from our temporary closure and continue supporting writers at all levels.”

The event will raise funds for Writers Guild Foundation, the Writers Guild Initiative and The American Red Cross. The Writers Guild Foundation helos preserve and promote the history and craft of writing for the screen via Mentorship Programs, the Veterans Writing Project and other events and programs. The Writers Guild Initiative makes the art of storytelling accessible to people of all ethnic, cultural and economic backgrounds – with special attention to the underserved.

Read the schedule to the Virtual Screenwriting Summit below.