Screen Media Acquires Tom Berenger-Starring Thriller ‘Blood And Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has landed all North American rights to Blood and Money (formerly titled Allagash), an indie thriller starring Emmy-winning Hatfields & McCoys actor Tom Berenger. Long-time cinematographer John Barr wrote and directed the film, his feature directorial debut, which will be released sometime in May.

The plot follows a retired veteran (Berenger) hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Northern Maine who discovers a dead woman with a duffle bag containing a large sum of money. Things spiral out of control when he encounters a group of criminals in search of the money after a botched casino robbery lands them in the middle of the wintery woods while trying to escape to Canada. As they hunt one another over the course of a few days, the stark and frigid landscape frames a test of will and survival where the hunter becomes the hunted.

Kristen Hager and Paul Ben-Victor co-star. Suza Horvat produced.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Screen Media,” said Horvat. “Their support and enthusiasm for the film has equaled that of our New-England-based investors, our friends, and our crew involved with making this happen. We are looking forward to getting Blood and Money out there for people to see.”

Said Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Screen Media: “We’re really impressed with the strong filmmaking and riveting story and are excited to be working with John and Suza to bring Blood and Money to audiences very soon. Plus, who doesn’t love watching Tom Berenger take action?”

Screen Media’s upcoming slate includes Suicide Tourist, a mystery-thriller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a historic drama Robert the Bruce with Angus MacFadyen, and Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage.