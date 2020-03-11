Scott Foley To Star In ‘The Big Leap’ Fox Dramedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal and Whiskey Cavalier alum Scott Foley has been tapped as a lead in The Big Leap, Fox’s ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama pilot inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet.

Written by The Passage writer/executive producer Liz Heldens, The Big Leap is descried as a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

Foley will play the handsome, smart, and a little slick Nick Smart, the executive producer of The Big Leap. He delights in the inevitable drama of putting together strangers on a reality show. He isn’t totally devoid of a conscience, but he lives to make entertaining television.

He joins previously cast Simone Recasner, Jon Rudnitsky, Teri Polo Matt Lucas, Jumanji;s Ser’Darius Blain and Ray Cham.

Heldens executive produces with Sue Naegle and Peter Dale of UK company Rare Day, which produced the reality series.The project is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

Foley recently headlined and produced ABC’s action dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, which developed devoted fan following. Before that, he starred on another ABC series, drama Scandal. Foley’s extensive TV series resume, which spans drama and comedy, also includes the WB’s Felicity, HBO’s True Blood, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, CBS’ The Unit, NBC’s A.U.S.A. and NBC/ABC’s Scrubs. His film credits include Netflix’s Naked. Foley is repped by ICM Partners and Sloane Offer.