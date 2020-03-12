‘Schitt’s Creek’: Pop TV Sets Hourlong Special About Final Season – Watch The Promo

The Rosebud Motel is closing its doors for good next month, and Pop TV is marking the occasion with an hourlong special. Immediately after the Schitt’s Creek series finale at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, the cable net will air Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Watch a promo for the docu-special above.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said. “This must-watch behind-the-scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Directed by Amy Segal, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards will go behind the scenes of the Canadian comedy series with never-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes and more. The special will feature interviews with the cast — including leads Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy — creators, journalists and celebrity fans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir and more.

Schitt’s Creek — whose finale also will air on Comedy Central and Logo — was co-created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. The cast also includes Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.