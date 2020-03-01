‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host John Mulaney

Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney returned as host for the third time last night. The show, featuring musical guest David Byrne and appearances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and SNL alums Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch, drew a 4.0 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters. That was down from SNL‘s last original (4.3, 1.9) hosted by RuPaul with musical guest Justin Bieber.

The Feb. 29 show’s demo rating was in line with most SNL episodes this season, while the the household delivery was on the lower side.

The fall finale/holiday episode of SNL on December 21 continues to hold the season highs ratings benchmark with the return of Eddie Murphy as host (6.7 in metered-market HH and a 3.4 in 18-49). Featuring Lizzo as musical guest, that episode has grown to a 6.88 rating in 18-49 and 20.8 million viewers overall with delayed viewing on digital and linear platforms to date.

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, SNL is easily the No. 1 show of the night in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters.

The current Season 45 of Saturday Night Live has accumulated 1.26 billion YouTube views to date, up +58% versus the same timeframe last season.

Besides the coronavirus-themed cold open and the Airport Sushi musical skit featuring Gyllenhaal, the most popular videos from last night on YouTube as of Sunday morning are the opening segment of Weekend Update dissecting President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, Mulaney’s opening monologue and Byrne’s energetic performance of Once in a Lifetime:

