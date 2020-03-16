‘Saturday Night Live’ To Remain On Hiatus Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saturday Night Live is joining the slew of shows whose production is being put on hold amid escalating health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC’s late-night sketch program had been on a scheduled hiatus for the past week, slated to return to production next week to prep the March 28 episode. That now won’t happen. There has been no new date set for the show to resume production as it is been shut down until further notice.

SNL joins NBC’s other late-night shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, which also have suspended production.

John Krasinski was slated to host SNL on March 28 with musical guest Dua Lipa. The release of the movie Krasinski was going to promote on the NBC program, A Quiet Place Part II, was recently delayed over the coronavirus crisis.

