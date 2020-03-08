‘Saturday Night Live’ Brings In Elizabeth Warren As Kate McKinnon Blames Coronavirus Crisis On “Insane” Liberals

Saturday Night Live took on the coronavirus outbreak in this weekend’s cold open, with help from former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Kate McKinnon kicked things off as conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who complained that the coronavirus crisis is a hoax designed to discredit President Trump.

“The left continues to wage its deceitful, dishonest, and frankly gay smear campaign against President Trump,” McKinnon’s Ingraham said before tossing to a video of liberals “driving to Whole Foods to buy the last bottle of organic Purell.”

The clip of that anxious liberal was actually a Fast & Furious scene showing Vin Diesel driving off a skyscraper.

“It’s insane,” McKinnon said about the video. “The left is trying to whip people into a fear frenzy of lies.” She then called coronavirus an “urban legend” and admitted she was being racist.

Related Story MSNBC Guest Sparks Anger After Comparing Meghan Markle To

Please welcome Sen. Elizabeth Warren to The Ingraham Angle. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bqjR7bGZH4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

She said the country has much bigger things to worry about, like women who keep their maiden names, fat Barbies, black marching bands, and pop star Harry Styles.

McKinnon’s Ingraham urged her viewers to stop wasting their money on surgical masks and instead support the shrinking list of sponsors on her controversial show, The Ingraham Angle.

Later, she took a shot at former MSNBC host Chris Matthews and then announced it was time for a celebrity interview. That celebrity was former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, yes the real Warren, who McKinnon has portrayed throughout the 2020 campaign season.

Asked how she was doing after dropping out of the race, Warren showed off her humorous side.

“I’m doing just fine, my friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking ‘are you okay? What do you need? Were you electable?'” she said to laughter.

The segment then cut to a shot of McKinnon wearing the same blue and black outfit as the Massachusetts senator as the two proclaimed: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

No Time to Die star Daniel Craig was this weekend’s host, with The Weeknd serving as musical guest. Craig’s hosting stint came just days after MGM, Eon and Universal announced plans to postpone the April release of the upcoming James Bond film due to concerns over coronavirus.