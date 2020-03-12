Sarah Lancashire To Star As Julia Child, Tom Hollander, Bebe Neuwirth & Others Cast In HBO Max Pilot ‘Julia’

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) leads the cast of Julia, HBO Max’s drama pilot about the famous chef, trailblazing cookbook author and TV personality, from Chris Keyser (The Society, Party of Five) and Lionsgate Television.

Tom Hollander (Rev, Bohemian Rhapsody), Brittany Bradford (Broadway productions Bernhardt/Hamlet and Macbeth), Fran Kranz (The Loudest Voice, Homecoming), Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary) also have been cast as series regulars in the pilot, with Isabella Rossellini (Silent Retreat) and Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night) guest starring.

Written by Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and directed by Charles McDougall (House of Cards), Julia (Lancashire) is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her show The French Chef, which essentially invented food television. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, it explores an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the show is a portrait of a marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

Lancashire plays Child. Joan Cusack was previously in talks for the role. Child was famously portrayed by Meryl Streep in the 2009 film Julie & Julia.

Hollander will play Paul Child, Julia’s (Lancashire) loving and devoted husband.

Bradford will play Alice, Associate Producer of the show I’ve Been Reading who champions Julia after her appearance. Kranz will play Russ, Producer on the show I’ve Been Reading who begrudgingly joins Julia’s cooking show.

Fiona Glascott will play Judith, the visionary Editor with a knack for pulling manuscripts out of the reject pile and turning them into bestsellers. Neuwirth will play Avis, Julia’s biggest champion, confidant and best friend.

Rossellini will guest star as Simca, Julia’s co-author. Mays will guest star as Albert, the host of WGBH’s I’ve Been Reading.

Keyser serves as showrunner and executive produces with Goldfarb, McDougall and 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver. Todd Schulkin serves as consulting producer on behalf of the Julia Child Foundation.

Lancashire is repped by Independent Talent Group. Hollander is repped by WME and United Agents; Bradford by Untitled Entertainment, CESD and Peikoff Mahan; Kranz by Berwick & Kovacik, Gersh and Sloane Offer; Glascott by The Artists Partnership, LINK Entertainment and Felker Toczek; Neuwirth by ICM Partners; Rossellini by APA. Mays by ICM Partners and Authentic Management.